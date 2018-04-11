Europas beste Naturfotografien

Deutsches Pferdemuseum Verden Holzmarkt 9, 27283 Verden (Aller)

Zum nunmehr vierten Mal in Folge präsentiert das Deutsche Pferdemuseum die besten Fotografien des Wettbewerbs „Europäischer Naturfotograf des Jahres“ mit Bildern aus Tier- und Pflanzenwelt, der alljährlich von der  Gesellschaft Deutscher Tierfotografen e.V. (GDT) ausgelobt wird. In der Ausstellung bestechen über 80 Fotografien, aufgenommen von Profi- und Hobbyfotografen aus 31 Ländern, durch ihre Vielfältigkeit und ihre speziellen und faszinierenden Entstehungsgeschichten. Sie geben Einblicke in die verschiedensten Facetten der Natur, zeigen ungewöhnliche Blickwinkel und überraschende Motive, die für den Menschen die meiste Zeit im Verborgenen liegen.

Der Eintritt ist im Museumseintrittspreis von 5 Euro für Erwachsene und 2 Euro für Kinder (5-17 Jahre) enthalten.

Deutsches Pferdemuseum Verden Holzmarkt 9, 27283 Verden (Aller)
