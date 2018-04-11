×

Europas beste Naturfotografien

The Qinling golden snub-nosed monkey (Rhinopithecus roxellana qinlingensis) is an Old World monkey in the Colobinae subfamily. It is endemic to a small area in the temperate forests of the Qinling Mountains of southern Shaanxi, China. They inhabit these mountainous forests at elevations of 1,500-3,400 m above sea level. Adult males have large bodies covered with very long, golden guard hairs on their backs and cape area. Infants are light brownish grey or light brown, appearing white in sunlight. The golden snub-nosed monkey is found in groups ranging in size from 5-10 individuals to bands of about 600. The social organisation of this species can be quite complex. The one-male-units (OMU’s) are the basic social unit within groups of golden snub-nosed monkeys with many of the OMU’s forming a bigger group. In this image we see a large male and an infant on a dead tree in the Qinling mountains, Shaanxi Province, China. Group members remain close to one another, as interactions between different OMUs often result in confrontations. The large males in a group of golden monkeys are constantly challenging each other, and all the monkeys are constantly aware of what's happening around them. These two look at two other males chasing each other in the trees. The golden snub-nosed monkey is endangered due to habitat loss. For instance, lichens are the main staple of the monkey's diet and dead trees like this one have the greatest lichen coverage. Unfortunately, dead trees are harvested, thus reducing the quality of the habitat and availability of food. The monkey is a highly selective feeder, so damage to its habitat seriously impacts the species. Less than 2,500 Qinling snub-nosed monkeys remain in the wild, and there was a significant estimated decline over 20% in the last two generations (approximately 25 years). So when I saw these two monkeys sitting on a dead tree, I realised this was more than just a pretty picture. I used an off-camera flash to bring out the colour